BitcoinZ Market Cap Achieves $2.19 Million (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 3rd. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $28,259.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.60 or 0.00243273 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00094704 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00055315 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 104.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000051 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.