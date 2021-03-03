BitDegree Hits Market Capitalization of $624,771.08 (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. BitDegree has a total market capitalization of $624,771.08 and $1,850.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDegree token can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BitDegree has traded 37.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BitDegree

BitDegree (CRYPTO:BDG) is a token. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDegree

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDegree using one of the exchanges listed above.

