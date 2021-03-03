BitMax Token (BTMX) Market Cap Achieves $469.03 Million

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. BitMax Token has a total market cap of $469.03 million and approximately $7.40 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitMax Token token can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00058920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $386.91 or 0.00784021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007888 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00027825 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00033835 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00061726 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00046731 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

BTMX is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io . The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

