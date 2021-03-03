BitTorrent (BTT) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.21 Billion

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and $339.96 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 989,970,159,320 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

