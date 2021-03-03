BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Purchased by Game Creek Capital LP

Game Creek Capital LP grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 71.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 149,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the quarter. BJ’s Wholesale Club comprises 3.3% of Game Creek Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Game Creek Capital LP owned approximately 0.11% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $5,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 44,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,774,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,725 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 64,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 18,992 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 185,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,919,000 after buying an additional 35,145 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Gordon Haskett lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.27.

Shares of BJ stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.69. 58,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,473. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.00. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 28,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $1,381,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,135 shares in the company, valued at $7,191,954.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 21,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $900,067.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,394 shares of company stock valued at $5,598,494 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

