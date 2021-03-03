Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Downgraded by Mizuho

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) was downgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BKH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Shares of BKH stock opened at $59.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.97. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,652,000 after acquiring an additional 44,945 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.