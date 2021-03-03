BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stake Boosted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 83.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 18.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after buying an additional 10,036 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after buying an additional 14,127 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,307,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $124.06 on Wednesday. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $154.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.68 and a 200-day moving average of $111.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -179.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $1,123,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,509.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackLine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.11.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

