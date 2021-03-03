BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Stock Price Down 5.1%

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) was down 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $117.01 and last traded at $117.76. Approximately 854,605 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 650,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.06.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BL shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.11.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -170.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.60 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $1,123,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,509.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,194,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 39,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

