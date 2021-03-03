BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

NYSE:BTZ remained flat at $$14.58 on Wednesday. 1,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,757. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.44. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $15.18.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

