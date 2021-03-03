BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
NYSE:BTZ remained flat at $$14.58 on Wednesday. 1,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,757. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.44. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $15.18.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile
