BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
NYSE:DSU traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 231,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,757. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.22. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $11.20.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile
