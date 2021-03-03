BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

NYSE:DSU traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 231,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,757. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.22. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

