BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Short Interest Up 154.9% in February

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 206,700 shares, an increase of 154.9% from the January 28th total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 592,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE BDJ opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average is $7.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 288.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 298.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth $85,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

