BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BOE)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
Shares of BOE stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.03. 2,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,191. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average is $10.33. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $11.17.
About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust
Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.