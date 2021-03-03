BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BOE)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of BOE stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.03. 2,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,191. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average is $10.33. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $11.17.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

