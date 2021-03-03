BlackRock Inc. Acquires 150,456 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,280,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,456 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.12% of Veracyte worth $258,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Veracyte by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,681,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,579,000 after buying an additional 1,383,013 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Veracyte by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,272,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,134,000 after buying an additional 288,583 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Veracyte by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,573,000 after buying an additional 29,407 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Veracyte by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 885,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,775,000 after buying an additional 40,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Veracyte by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,634,000 after buying an additional 57,666 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 14,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $797,173.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,499.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $1,021,770.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Veracyte from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.63.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $62.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.41. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

