BlackRock Inc. Acquires 214,682 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,800,412 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 214,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.13% of Open Text worth $263,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OTEX. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of Open Text by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 17,291,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $728,561,000 after purchasing an additional 277,368 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Text by 0.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,125,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,675,000 after purchasing an additional 13,867 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Open Text by 41.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,249,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,020,000 after purchasing an additional 662,374 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Open Text by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,203,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,644 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Text by 34.1% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,720,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,483,000 after purchasing an additional 437,860 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Open Text stock opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.03. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $29.11 and a 52 week high of $49.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.2008 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OTEX. Barclays boosted their price target on Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.22.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

