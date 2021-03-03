BlackRock Inc. Acquires 216,271 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,516,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,271 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.75% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $261,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $305,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $79,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,980 shares of company stock worth $1,566,020 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 676.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $34.11.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.90.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

