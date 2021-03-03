BlackRock Inc. Acquires 227,170 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,313,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,170 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.28% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $258,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WAL. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,511.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $351,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WAL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

NYSE WAL opened at $93.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.29. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $99.39. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.76.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.88 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

