BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,706,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,046 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.10% of Autoliv worth $249,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter worth $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

NYSE:ALV opened at $92.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 1.91. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.16 and a twelve month high of $95.93.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,240.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SEB Equity Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.94.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.