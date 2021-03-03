BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,529,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 632,506 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.31% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $243,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 306.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $2,761,500.00. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $26.74.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

See Also: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.