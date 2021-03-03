BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,409,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 674,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 17.22% of Global Net Lease worth $264,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 1.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 185,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. 64.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GNL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $19.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.58). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 10.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.