BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,900,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,673,790 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.51% of Hecla Mining worth $258,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth $27,148,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 6.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,862,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,460,000 after buying an additional 3,344,157 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 8,246.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,429,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after buying an additional 1,412,797 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth $7,383,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 922.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,069,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after buying an additional 965,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining stock opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -122.20, a P/E/G ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.77%.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,103 shares in the company, valued at $300,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

