BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,272,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,804,433 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 17.81% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $248,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NYMT. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 1,996.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 317,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 302,588 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 925,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

NYMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

Shares of NYMT stock opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.26. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $6.15. The company has a current ratio of 45.25, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. On average, equities analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, residential bridge loans, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities(RMBS); agency RMBS and CMBS; and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related, and credit-related assets.

