BlackRock Inc. Buys 113,391 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,697,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,391 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.06% of QIAGEN worth $248,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QIAGEN during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in QIAGEN by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new position in QIAGEN during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in QIAGEN during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in QIAGEN by 53.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Nord/LB restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of QIAGEN to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. QIAGEN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Shares of QGEN opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

