BlackRock Inc. Buys 183,983 Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,375,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,983 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.70% of Scientific Games worth $264,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SGMS. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Scientific Games during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 715,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,681,000 after acquiring an additional 153,190 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Scientific Games during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,605,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 22,136 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of Scientific Games stock opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day moving average of $36.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 2.11. Scientific Games Co. has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $52.88.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.44 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.