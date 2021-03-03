BlackRock Inc. Buys 49,907 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,417,105 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,907 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.42% of Cavco Industries worth $248,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

CVCO opened at $216.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.20. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.58 and a 1 year high of $231.35.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $288.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVCO. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

