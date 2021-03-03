BlackRock Inc. Buys 646,405 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,290,397 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 646,405 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.51% of Fulton Financial worth $258,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $1,022,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $1,885,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 2,389.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,112,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,776 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 295.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 56,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

FULT stock opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82. Fulton Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $16.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.16.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FULT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

