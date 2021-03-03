BlackRock Inc. Buys 862,732 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,371,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 862,732 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.98% of Gold Fields worth $244,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 7.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 91,677,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583,874 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 44.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,839,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,343,000 after buying an additional 2,397,330 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 7.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,567,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,714,000 after buying an additional 445,966 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the third quarter worth approximately $43,831,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 590.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,997,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,435,000 after buying an additional 2,562,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.51.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

