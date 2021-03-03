BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,591,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 642,278 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.19% of Mimecast worth $260,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Mimecast by 747.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MIME shares. Northland Securities cut their target price on Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Mimecast in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.85.

In other news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,213.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $817,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,986.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 277,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,462,600. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $43.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average of $46.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Mimecast Limited has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $59.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 180.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

