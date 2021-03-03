BlackRock Inc. Has $242.96 Million Stock Position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,456,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 117,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.54% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $242,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KALU. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 144,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,328,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 5,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total value of $479,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,431.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th.

KALU opened at $118.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.41. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $50.49 and a 1 year high of $123.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 6.70.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.94%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

