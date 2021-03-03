BlackRock Inc. Has $246.60 Million Stock Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,030,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575,166 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.17% of Magnite worth $246,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGNI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magnite alerts:

In other Magnite news, CFO David Day sold 7,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $447,406.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,278,867.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 30,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $1,691,645.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 491,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,592,104.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,336 shares of company stock valued at $6,850,626. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $50.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.57. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $64.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.16 and a beta of 2.45.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGNI. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Magnite from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist lowered Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Magnite Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.