BlackRock Inc. Has $254.94 Million Stock Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 640,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.86% of NewMarket worth $254,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 304.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 216.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

NYSE:NEU opened at $386.29 on Wednesday. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $304.65 and a 52 week high of $458.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

