BlackRock Inc. Has $255.54 Million Position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,351,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,689 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.15% of Stitch Fix worth $255,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 2.8% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,672,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,160,000 after acquiring an additional 211,902 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,286,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,916,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,221,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,134,000 after buying an additional 31,185 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 684,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,184,000 after buying an additional 83,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 24,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $1,483,065.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,571.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 48,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $3,346,602.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 248,879 shares of company stock worth $17,641,630. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SFIX stock opened at $77.29 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $113.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.60 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.35.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $490.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.12 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.17.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

