BlackRock Inc. Has $257.04 Million Stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,236,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.99% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $257,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 63,937 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 485,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,752,000 after buying an additional 86,545 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,873,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,021,000. Institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $56.07 on Wednesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 90.44, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.78.

SQM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

