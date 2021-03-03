BlackRock Inc. Has $260.02 Million Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,665,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 182,934 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.80% of Amdocs worth $260,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 7.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,142,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,232,000 after buying an additional 347,288 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,154,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,752,000 after buying an additional 178,596 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 8.1% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,286,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,291,000 after buying an additional 171,674 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,054,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,715,000 after purchasing an additional 254,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,496,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,137,000 after purchasing an additional 88,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $77.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $78.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.18.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 31.26%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

