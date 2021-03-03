BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,783,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.16% of Worthington Industries worth $245,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 43,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 9,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 17,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $43,171.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,822.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

WOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Worthington Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $68.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $731.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.30 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

