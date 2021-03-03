BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,726,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 822,242 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.14% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $244,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $2,620,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,547,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,710,597.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $887,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,490 shares of company stock valued at $14,589,056. Corporate insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFSI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $62.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.51. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.22.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 16.36%.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.