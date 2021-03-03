BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,669,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 85,788 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.08% of Univar Solutions worth $259,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 6,434,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,612,000 after purchasing an additional 44,116 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,754,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,391,000 after buying an additional 1,762,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,809,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,310,000 after buying an additional 261,612 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 945,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,967,000 after purchasing an additional 152,683 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $17,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNVR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Univar Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Univar Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.30.

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.95, a PEG ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average of $18.60.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.38%. Analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,312.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

