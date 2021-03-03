BlackRock Inc. Invests $247.56 Million in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,921,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,559,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.78% of Leslie’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LESL. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,834,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,286,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,968,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,412,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $451,273,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $2,541,074.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14. Leslie’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $32.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.00.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $145.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.96 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

LESL has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Leslie’s from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

