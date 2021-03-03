BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $53,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after buying an additional 611,071 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 225.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $455,818,000 after buying an additional 437,700 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $112,864,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 537,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $388,085,000 after buying an additional 133,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 69.3% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 315,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,669,000 after buying an additional 129,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK opened at $716.31 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $788.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $109.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $722.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $660.17.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 42.93%.

In other news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $1,306,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

