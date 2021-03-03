BlackRock Inc. Purchases 10,387,429 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 106.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,172,073 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 10,387,429 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.53% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $252,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter worth about $840,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $743,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 300,149 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Anthony S. Barry acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $126,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,233.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

CFFN opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 0.35.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 4.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.