BlackRock Inc. Purchases 135,299 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,618,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.41% of American Woodmark worth $245,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMWD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 2.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 54.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 11,372 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 243.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 5.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 50.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMWD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Woodmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Shares of AMWD opened at $94.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. American Woodmark Co. has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $105.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.93 and a 200-day moving average of $90.60.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets, VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

