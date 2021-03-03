BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,652,452 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,163,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,652,452 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 19.90% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $243,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 18,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $54,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 71.50, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average is $13.40. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.35). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.