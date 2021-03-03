BlackRock Inc. Purchases 177,432 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,323,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,432 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.13% of Avanos Medical worth $244,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVNS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $45.43 on Wednesday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.20.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

