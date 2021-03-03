BlackRock Inc. Purchases 217,614 Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,468,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,614 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.14% of Kaman worth $255,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Kaman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kaman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Kaman by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Kaman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Kaman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KAMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Kaman from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

NYSE KAMN opened at $49.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,665.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.89. Kaman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.79.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). Kaman had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kaman Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.08%.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

