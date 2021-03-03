BlackRock Inc. Purchases 2,413,605 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,788,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,413,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.39% of The AZEK worth $261,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of The AZEK in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of The AZEK in the third quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of The AZEK by 41.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of The AZEK in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AZEK shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The AZEK from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.06.

In other news, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $1,382,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,537,897.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $910,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

AZEK stock opened at $44.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.91. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $48.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion and a PE ratio of 74.69.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $212.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

