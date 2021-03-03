BlackRock Inc. Purchases 88,328 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,063,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,328 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.60% of TriNet Group worth $246,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 32,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $81.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.56. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $86.31.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.23. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TNET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

In related news, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.67, for a total value of $2,019,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,388.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward Griese sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $143,718.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,263 shares of company stock worth $10,148,696 over the last three months. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

