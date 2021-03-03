BlackRock Inc. Purchases 89,486 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,501,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.62% of Myriad Genetics worth $247,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the third quarter valued at about $907,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 36.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 70.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 121,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 50,200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the third quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $28.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day moving average is $18.90. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $31.60.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $154.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.11 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Parkinson sold 11,824 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $295,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $2,376,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 321,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,537,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Myriad Genetics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

