BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 4,864,233.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 875,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.40% of NICE worth $248,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in NICE by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 150,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in NICE during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NICE during the 4th quarter valued at $817,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NICE by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NICE by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $227.16 on Wednesday. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $110.59 and a 1 year high of $288.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.28, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.29.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NICE shares. Bank of America started coverage on NICE in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on NICE from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NICE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.85.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

