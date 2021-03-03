BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,856,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,233 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.78% of Big Lots worth $251,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 162.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 74.1% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 122.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 2,749.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Big Lots alerts:

NYSE:BIG opened at $61.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $68.12. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.47.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Big Lots from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.42.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.