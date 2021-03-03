BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,451,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 28.51% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust worth $264,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after buying an additional 79,559 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 28.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 16.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 257.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 483,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after buying an additional 348,201 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 35.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GSG opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.05. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.