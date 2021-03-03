BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,214,391 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,967 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.95% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $263,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 22.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 184,838 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,628,000 after acquiring an additional 34,082 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,733.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 159,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 150,834 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 28.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,585,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 9.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,397 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,968 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $253.73 on Wednesday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $55.37 and a one year high of $267.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 32.42 and a quick ratio of 32.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 1.66.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.20. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.80.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

